R.I.S.K. Company announces its Paid Cybersecurity Internship Program for motivated individuals who are passionate about building a career in Information Security.

This internship offers practical experience across multiple cybersecurity domains, including GRC, offensive and defensive security operations. During the program, participants will gain hands-on exposure to industry practices, security technologies, and real security environments. Our cybersecurity specialists will also support and guide interns throughout the internship to help improve their technical and professional skills.

Candidate Requirements:

Currently studying or graduated in a relevant field (Cybersecurity, Information Security, Computer Science, Information Technologies, Computer Engineering, or related disciplines)

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities

Eagerness to learn new technologies and explain technical concepts clearly

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Age between 16 and 23

Basic Knowledge of:

Operating systems such as Windows and Linux

Cybersecurity concepts, attacks, and defense techniques

Networking fundamentals and system architecture

Scripting and/or programming languages

Penetration testing methodologies and security assessments

What We Offer:

Practical experience with various cybersecurity and security management solutions

Exposure to both internal and external penetration testing activities

Opportunities to learn Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) processes and practices

Participation in real-world cybersecurity projects

Mentorship from experienced cybersecurity professionals

Development of technical, analytical, and professional skills in cybersecurity and technology

Application Deadline: 28.06.2026

Note: Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can apply using the following link: https://forms.gle/8PTJYfRUY74Qnt8H8