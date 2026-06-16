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17 июня, 2026
ДомойSoftwareКибербезопасностьR.I.S.K. Company announces its Paid Cybersecurity Internship Program

R.I.S.K. Company announces its Paid Cybersecurity Internship Program

Cybersecurity

R.I.S.K. Company announces its Paid Cybersecurity Internship Program for motivated individuals who are passionate about building a career in Information Security.

This internship offers practical experience across multiple cybersecurity domains, including GRC, offensive and defensive security operations. During the program, participants will gain hands-on exposure to industry practices, security technologies, and real security environments. Our cybersecurity specialists will also support and guide interns throughout the internship to help improve their technical and professional skills.

Candidate Requirements:

  • Currently studying or graduated in a relevant field (Cybersecurity, Information Security, Computer Science, Information Technologies, Computer Engineering, or related disciplines)
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities
  • Eagerness to learn new technologies and explain technical concepts clearly
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Age between 16 and 23

Basic Knowledge of:

  • Operating systems such as Windows and Linux
  • Cybersecurity concepts, attacks, and defense techniques
  • Networking fundamentals and system architecture
  • Scripting and/or programming languages
  • Penetration testing methodologies and security assessments

What We Offer:

  • Practical experience with various cybersecurity and security management solutions
  • Exposure to both internal and external penetration testing activities
  • Opportunities to learn Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) processes and practices
  • Participation in real-world cybersecurity projects
  • Mentorship from experienced cybersecurity professionals
  • Development of technical, analytical, and professional skills in cybersecurity and technology

Application Deadline: 28.06.2026

Note: Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can apply using the following link: https://forms.gle/8PTJYfRUY74Qnt8H8

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