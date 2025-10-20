FOMINOV CONSULTING Introduced Customers to Fortinet’s Latest Cybersecurity Solutions

On October 15, FOMINOV CONSULTING, in partnership with Fortinet and with the support of ERC Distribution, held a customer event at the “Shushaband” restaurant for representatives from both public and private sectors. During the event, guests were introduced to Fortinet’s product portfolio and the latest innovations in cybersecurity technologies.

The event participants were welcomed by Ayten Mustafayeva, Director of FOMINOV CONSULTING, who introduced the main speakers and representatives of Fortinet in Azerbaijan.

Following the opening remarks, Shaig Samedov, Fortinet Regional Sales Manager, delivered a detailed presentation on the company’s global and local operations, as well as its latest developments. Today, Fortinet’s portfolio includes nearly 80 cybersecurity products and services, serving more than 800,000 customers worldwide. Over half of the company’s 1,500 patents are related to the use of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity technologies. More than 50% of the world’s firewalls are powered by Fortinet products, operating on the company’s proprietary operating system FortiOS, currently available in version 7.6. Fortinet also holds leading positions in areas such as SD-WAN, NGFW, SCADA protection, and many others, covering nearly the entire spectrum of cybersecurity solutions.

Fortinet’s AI-driven tools for strengthening SecOps teams have become key growth drivers for the company. The FortiAnalyzer platform provides centralized event logging, analysis, and reporting, enhancing visibility into threats and helping organizations identify potential cybersecurity risks. Presenter also introduced FortiDeceptor, a dynamic deception tool that automates the creation of virtual traps across an organization’s IT environment. Additionally, he presented FortiPAM, Fortinet’s new privileged access management solution, integrated with FortiClient ZTNA and featuring built-in DLP and antivirus capabilities. This integration ensures robust protection of privileged access devices and session traffic, minimizing risks of misuse or data leaks. He concluded by sharing Fortinet’s upcoming plans for expansion in Azerbaijan.

After the break, Rovshan Agayev, Senior Network and Security Engineer at FOMINOV CONSULTING, gave a presentation on Fortinet’s well-established ecosystem in the region. He highlighted the availability of local warehouses with a complete product range, optimized logistics enabling rapid delivery, and a growing number of certified engineers simplifying solution implementation for organizations of any size. Agayev also emphasized FOMINOV CONSULTING’s deep technical expertise and commitment to excellence.

The final session was led by Sergey Putryukov, Enterprise Security Engineer at FOMINOV CONSULTING, who presented real-world case studies of Fortinet solution deployments within customer IT infrastructures. His presentation covered Fortinet Security Fabric, FortiAnalyzer, and Endpoint Security Solutions, showcasing practical applications and results achieved by clients.

All presentations sparked lively discussions that helped reveal the true value and practical benefits of Fortinet’s technologies. The evening concluded with a wine tasting and dinner, accompanied by entertainment, providing guests with an opportunity to network, exchange experiences, and engage with representatives of the organizing companies in an informal atmosphere.