Azerbaijani Students Shine Among the Best at 2025 TIMO International Math Olympiad

The final stage of the Turkic International Mathematics Olympiad (TIMO), held from April 17 to 22 in Antalya, Turkey, brought together some of the brightest young mathematical minds from across the globe. Hosted by Akdeniz University and organized by the Global Olympiad Center, the competition welcomed 1,399 participants from 18 countries, including Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Indonesia, and others.

Among the standout delegations was Azerbaijan’s 70-member team, made up of students from grades 3 through 11. Competing in a rigorous academic environment, the Azerbaijani students impressed with their high level of mathematical training and international competitiveness.

By the end of the competition, the Azerbaijani team had secured an impressive total of 32 medals: 8 gold, 8 silver, and 16 bronze — earning them a third-place overall finish, just behind China and host country Turkey.

«This was more than just an olympiad — it was a true intellectual adventure,» said Daria Dmitriyeva, an 8th-grade student at Landau School and one of the medalists. «We connected with students from other countries, discussed problem-solving strategies, and exchanged ideas. I’m incredibly proud of our team and thrilled that our efforts were recognized.»

«Participating in the finals in Antalya was an unforgettable and challenging experience,» added fellow gold medalist Ruslan Safarov, also an 8th-grader at Landau School. «It felt like a global meeting of brilliant minds. I also made great friends on our team, and we supported each other like a real family.»

The TIMO Olympiad is more than a competition — it’s a mission-driven initiative aimed at nurturing mathematical thinking among school-aged students. With a broad and inclusive vision, TIMO fosters cross-cultural exchange and intellectual development through mathematics. The event also connects students with leading universities, offering academic mentorship and supporting future success in higher education.

Held annually, TIMO includes participants from over 40 countries and spans multiple age categories from grades 3 through 11. Its problems demand not only strong academic foundations but also creative and analytical approaches.

Events like TIMO are becoming key indicators of educational quality and logical thinking development in Azerbaijan. The achievements of Azerbaijani students reflect not only their exceptional preparation and perseverance but also the growing strength of the country’s STEM education programs and teaching standards in the mathematical sciences.