Подписчики расширенных PS Plus получат в апреле Dave the Diver, The Crew 2 и другие игры

Компания Sony опубликовала список бесплатных игр, которые будут доступны для подписчиков расширенных PS Plus в апреле.
Игры для PS Plus Extra и Premium:
- Animal Well (PS5);
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau (PS5);
- Dave the Diver (PS4, PS5);
- Oddballers (PS4);
- Construction Simulator (PS4, PS5);
- The Crew 2 (PS4);
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (PS4, PS5);
- Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame (PS4);
- Nour: Play With Your Food (PS4, PS5);
- Deliver Us Mars (PS4, PS5);
- Lego Marvel’s Avengers (PS4);
- Miasma Chronicles (PS5);
- Stray Blade (PS5).
Игры для PS Plus Premium | Classics:
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (PS4, P5);
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire (PS4, PS5);
- MediEvil (PS4, PS5).
Почти все тайтлы станут доступны игрокам 16 апреля. Tales of Kenzera: Zau и Animal Well попадут в каталог в дни релиза — 23 апреля и 9 мая соответственно.