spot_img
15 апреля, 2024
ДомойSoftwareИгрыПодписчики расширенных PS Plus получат в апреле Dave the Diver, The Crew...

Подписчики расширенных PS Plus получат в апреле Dave the Diver, The Crew 2 и другие игры

PS Plus

Компания Sony опубликовала список бесплатных игр, которые будут доступны для подписчиков расширенных PS Plus в апреле.

Игры для PS Plus Extra и Premium:

  • Animal Well (PS5);
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau (PS5);
  • Dave the Diver (PS4, PS5);
  • Oddballers (PS4);
  • Construction Simulator (PS4, PS5);
  • The Crew 2 (PS4);
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic (PS4, PS5);
  • Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame (PS4);
  • Nour: Play With Your Food (PS4, PS5);
  • Deliver Us Mars (PS4, PS5);
  • Lego Marvel’s Avengers (PS4);
  • Miasma Chronicles (PS5);
  • Stray Blade (PS5).

Игры для PS Plus Premium | Classics:

  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (PS4, P5);
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire (PS4, PS5);
  • MediEvil (PS4, PS5).

Почти все тайтлы станут доступны игрокам 16 апреля. Tales of Kenzera: Zau и Animal Well попадут в каталог в дни релиза — 23 апреля и 9 мая соответственно.

Предыдущая статья
В Telegram появился простой редактор стикеров
Следующая статья
При поддержке Azercell продолжается реализация проекта «Молодежь может!»
НОВОСТИ ПО ТЕМЕ

СОЦИАЛЬНЫЕ СЕТИ

12,053ФанатыМне нравится
1,022ЧитателиЧитать
3,086ЧитателиЧитать
711ПодписчикиПодписаться
- Реклама -
- Реклама -
- Реклама -

О ЖУРНАЛЕ

Журнал зарегистрирован в Министерстве Юстиции Азербайджанской Республики (№2196 - 10.04.2007). Редакция журнала не несет ответственности за содержание рекламных материалов и баннеров. При использовании материалов ссылка на сайт www.infocity.az обязательна.

ISSN 2218-7782
Пишите нам: [email protected]

ПОДПИШИТЕСЬ НА НАС

© 2007-2024 «InfoCity»