CyberHackCon 2026: Caspian Region’s Cybersecurity Community Comes Together in Baku

As cyber threats continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, international collaboration and knowledge sharing have become more critical than ever. This October, Baku will host one of the most ambitious cybersecurity events the region has ever seen CyberHackCon 2026.

Founded and led by Ilkin Javadov, CEO of CyberHackCon, the conference aims to establish Azerbaijan as a strategic cybersecurity hub connecting Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. With a vision of bringing together world class experts, researchers, CISOs, ethical hackers, government representatives, and technology leaders, CyberHackCon is designed to become a landmark event on the international cybersecurity calendar.

CyberHackCon 2026 is expected to be one of the largest cybersecurity conferences not only in the Caspian region but across the broader geography surrounding it. The event will create a unique platform where offensive security professionals, defensive security experts, enterprise leaders, students, and innovators can exchange knowledge, discuss emerging threats, and explore the future of cyber resilience.

The conference will feature internationally recognized keynote speakers, technical presentations, executive level discussions, hands on knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities with leading cybersecurity vendors and organizations. Participants will gain insights into topics including AI security, threat intelligence, cloud security, ransomware defense, offensive security, incident response, digital forensics, governance, risk and compliance, and emerging technologies shaping the cybersecurity landscape.

CyberHackCon also aims to strengthen Azerbaijan’s role in the global cybersecurity ecosystem by fostering partnerships between international technology companies, regional enterprises, academic institutions, and public sector organizations. Beyond the conference itself, the initiative represents a long term investment in developing cybersecurity talent and encouraging innovation throughout the region.

«Our vision is not simply to organize another conference,» says Ilkin Javadov, CEO of CyberHackCon. «We are building a platform that connects global cybersecurity leaders with the rapidly growing technology ecosystem of the Caspian region. We believe Azerbaijan has the potential to become a regional center for cybersecurity innovation, collaboration, and professional development.»

CyberHackCon 2026 welcomes cybersecurity professionals, technology companies, universities, startups, government institutions, and industry leaders from around the world to join this international gathering in Baku.

Organizations interested in sponsorship, partnership, speaking opportunities, or exhibition participation are invited to contact the CyberHackCon team at [email protected].

Join us in shaping the future of cybersecurity in the Caspian region.