Noventiq Welcomes New CEO Torgrim Takle and Announces Significant Strategic Investment from US-Based Niobrara Capital

Noventiq Holdings PLC (“Noventiq”), a leading global provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions, today announced two major milestones in its growth journey: the appointment of Torgrim Takle as Chief Executive Officer and a significant new strategic equity investment from Niobrara Capital (“Niobrara”), a US-based private equity firm focused on technology.

In addition to Niobrara’s investment, certain existing shareholders also participated in the transaction, underscoring strong investor confidence in Noventiq’s strategy and long-term growth trajectory. Together, these investments strengthen the company’s ability to accelerate its leadership in India, the Middle East, and other high-growth emerging markets worldwide.

Noventiq is also expanding its Board of Directors. Paul “Chip” Schorr (Managing Partner, Niobrara Capital), Todd Bradley (Partner, Niobrara Capital and longtime technology executive with extensive global operating experience), Robert “Bob” Foresman (former Vice Chairman of UBS Investment Bank with more than three decades of leadership in global capital markets), and Richard Ingleton (former CEO of Kantar Insights and seasoned professional services leader) have all joined the Board. At the same time, Igor Borovikov, Noventiq’s founder, will be stepping down from the Board. The company thanks Igor for his leadership, and for his many contributions that helped make Noventiq the global technology leader it is today.

Karl Robb, Chair of Noventiq’s Board, commented: “These developments mark a transformative moment for Noventiq. With Torgrim as CEO, combined with a powerful expansion of our investor base and the expanded Board that brings valuable deep tech sector, marketing and strategy experience, we have brought together a dynamic leadership backed by a stronger balance sheet. This foundation puts Noventiq in an exceptional position to deliver long-term value for our customers, partners, and shareholders.

A Proven Technology Leader

Mr. Takle brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-growth international technology businesses. He is best known for his tenure as CEO of Crayon Group ASA, where he spearheaded the company’s global expansion, completed over 15 acquisitions, and increased market capitalization more than tenfold following a successful IPO. Earlier in his career, Mr. Takle held senior roles in multiple technology companies and spent over a decade at McKinsey & Company.

Torgrim Takle, CEO of Noventiq, said: “I am honored to join Noventiq at this exciting point in its journey. With the backing of Niobrara and the continued support of the existing shareholders, we have the opportunity to build on strong foundations and accelerate our growth in some of the world’s most dynamic markets. This change strengthens trust for our customers, opens new collaboration opportunities for our partners, and reinforces a transparent, forward-looking culture for our employees.”

Strategic Partnership with Niobrara Capital

Niobrara Capital, a US-based private equity firm, specializes in B2B technology investments and brings deep operational and investment expertise. Niobrara’s founder at his previous firm led its investment in Crayon Group, where they were the largest shareholder, and worked closely with Mr. Takle to drive the company’s growth.

Chip Schorr, Managing Partner at Niobrara Capital, said: “Our significant investment reflects the strength of Noventiq’s platform and the extraordinary opportunities ahead. With Torgrim’s proven leadership and the company’s presence in high-growth markets, we believe Noventiq has an unmatched foundation for scale and value creation.”

Strengthening Noventiq’s Growth Trajectory

With Mr. Takle’s appointment, Niobrara Capital’s strategic investment, the additional equity investments from other shareholders, and the addition of Schorr, Bradley, Foresman, and Ingleton to the Board, Noventiq is entering a new era of transformation. These developments provide the company with enhanced financial flexibility, strengthened governance, and strategic expertise to accelerate its development and expand its global leadership in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

About Noventiq

Noventiq is a leading global provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions, generating more than US $2.2 billion in annual turnover. With operations in over 60 emerging growth markets, the company connects people, platforms, and processes through technology, helping customers drive efficiency, resilience, and innovation.

About Niobrara Capital

Niobrara Capital is a US-based private equity firm focused on B2B technology investments. With decades of combined experience leading and scaling global technology businesses, Niobrara partners with high-growth companies to deliver strategic guidance, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.