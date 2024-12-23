From 16th to 21st November 2024, thanks to the Azerbaijani Space Agency Azərkosmos, 14 schoolchildren from Azerbaijan were given a unique opportunity to participate in the Space Camp in Turkey. This is one of only two Space Camps in the world licensed by the Alabama Space Science Exhibition Commission (ASSEC), offering young people invaluable knowledge about space, astronautics, and space technologies. The Space Camp has been operating in Izmir since 12th June 2000 and annually hosts over 260,000 students aged 9 to 16 from more than 60 countries.

As part of an intensive programme, our students were offered a realistic space flight experience using actual astronaut simulators. Furthermore, camp participants had the chance to explore the depths of space through simulations such as Mars colonisation and lunar missions. To understand how these training sessions inspired young people keen to learn more about space sciences, we spoke with one of the programme participants, Daria Dmitrieva, an 8th-grade student at Landau School. Daria is also a multiple-time winner and prize-winner of regional and international Olympiads in mathematics, logic, and English.

— Good afternoon, Daria. First of all, we’d like to congratulate you on your impressive achievements! You have repeatedly won international Olympiads in mathematics, logic, and English, and you recently returned from the Turkish Space Camp (Space Camp Turkey — COSA), organised by the Azerbaijani Space Agency Azərkosmos. How have you achieved such heights at such a young age?

— Thank you very much! It has been a challenging journey. Winning competitions in Germany, Bulgaria, and the UAE was both exciting and inspiring because raising the Azerbaijani flag high is both a great responsibility and a great honour! Every competition pushed me to grow not only academically but also personally. Participating in the Turkish Space Camp was a dream come true. We studied space technologies, worked in teams during mission simulations, and discussed the impact of digitalisation on the future of research. It was especially rewarding to see our visit covered on the official Azərkosmos website and in Turkish media outlets such as Habertürk, Milliyet, and others. This experience opened new horizons for me.

— That’s amazing! Please tell us about your journey in mathematics and logic. What inspired you to study these disciplines?

— I’ve always loved solving puzzles and discovering patterns. It all started with simple logic games, and as I grew older, I realised how much I enjoyed the structured beauty of mathematics. It’s fascinating how mathematics can explain so many phenomena in the world around us. Participating in Olympiads is like solving the most complex puzzle – difficult, yet incredibly exciting.

— You not only excel academically but are also a talented artist whose works have been showcased in international competitions. How do you manage to balance your artistic and academic pursuits?

— Painting is my way of unwinding. When I’m preparing for competitions or studying intensely, I always find time for art. It helps me think creatively, which, surprisingly, also improves my problem-solving skills in mathematics and logic. I believe art and science complement each other beautifully.

— As we know, in addition to your academic achievements, you also played golf and even won the Junior Open 2019 held at Dreamland Golf Club. What did that victory mean to you?

— Winning the Junior Open 2019 was one of the first significant highlights of my life. I truly enjoyed playing golf and felt proud when I was invited to join the Azerbaijan Golf Federation. Unfortunately, due to my academic workload and preparation for Olympiads, I currently don’t have time for proper training at the required level. However, I hope to return to golf when the opportunity arises.

— Returning to your experience at the Turkish Space Camp, how did this experience impact you?

— This experience taught me to think bigger and consider global challenges. Space is not just about exploration but also about collaboration, technology, and discipline. I realised that technology and digitalisation play a key role in advancing science and modern society.

— That sounds like a transformative experience. Nevertheless, you plan to pursue a degree in law in the future, which seems somewhat unexpected. What draws you to jurisprudence?

— It might seem surprising, but I’ve always been fascinated by systems, whether mathematical, logical, or social. Law is also a system that governs our world, and I want to delve deeper into it. My dream is to combine logical thinking and problem-solving skills to create fair and effective laws. For example, today, legal issues in artificial intelligence and international cybersecurity are becoming increasingly relevant. Who knows, maybe one day I’ll specialise in space law!

— That’s an exciting goal! With your experience, we’re sure you’ll succeed. What are your plans for the near future?

— Right now, I’m preparing for the next stage of international Olympiads and working on a series of paintings inspired by my time at the Space Camp. I’m also studying how digitalisation affects different areas of our lives because I believe this is the key to the future. And, of course, I’m trying to maintain a balance between studying, hobbies, and spending time with friends and family. I’m very grateful to my parents, my school, and my teachers for their constant support and contributions to our shared success.

— What advice would you give to other young people who might see your example as a call to action?

— My advice is to stay curious and never be afraid to try something new. Whether it’s art, science, or anything else, every experience teaches you something. It’s also important to remember that hard work and perseverance bring results. Always be proud citizens of your country, always believe in yourself, and never be afraid to dream big.

— Thank you for sharing your story with us. We wish you success in your future endeavours!

— Thank you so much! It was a pleasure talking to you.