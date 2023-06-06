Are you interested in a career in cybersecurity?

As an intern, you will have the opportunity to work on real-world projects and gain practical experience in a variety of areas, including network security, penetration testing, and incident response. Our team of experienced cybersecurity professionals will guide you through each step of the internship and provide valuable feedback to help you grow and develop your skills.

Announcement

R.I.S.K. announces a paid internship program for students in the field of Information Security. Applications will be received from 17.05.2023 to 10.06.2023. (applications received after will not be evaluated)

Internship Summary:

Strong commitment and availability for the entire program period are pre-requisites for the internship.

Requirements:

Ethical standards and ability to observe confidentiality and acceptable use when dealing with sensitive subject matters

Basic knowledge in computer operating systems, including Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, or varying Linux/Unix distributions.

Basic knowledge in:

computer networking protocols

cyberattack and defensive methodologies

scripting and/or programming languages

internal and external penetration testing

system architecture and common application delivery platforms

Data security and privacy best practices and regulations that may apply to the higher education environment.

***

Written and verbal communication skills.

Analytical skills and problem solving skills.

Interpersonal skills, including the ability to communicate technical concepts to non-technical audiences.

Ability to work independently with technical and non-technical individuals.

Ability to acquire new skills and knowledge.

Strong interest in the field of technology and cybersecurity and the will to learn.

Age interval for applicants is 15-23 years.

How to apply:

Please send your application to [email protected] with subject «Information Security Intern».

About Company

Established in 1993, R.I.S.K. Scientific Production Company CJSC is one of the leading Technology companies in the region providing solutions in IT Consultancy, Digital Transformation, System Integration, Cyber Security, IT Outsourcing, Application development, Geographical Information Systems and other.

R.I.S.K. offers a broad range of complex and innovative solutions for the Government and Defense, Oil and Gas, Banking and Finance, Telecom and Transport sectors.

R.I.S.K. focuses on implementation of large-scale projects of public importance in building ICT infrastructure, Information Security and Systems and Digital Platforms.

Avaya, Dell Technologies, Cisco, IBM, Leica Geosystems, Palo Alto Networks, SAS, Vertiv and other ICT industry leaders are the Company’s partners.

R.I.S.K. Company’s quality management system is certified according to the international quality standard ISO 9001:2015. R.I.S.K. Company has an active sales operation in more than 25 countries all over the world with the registered offices in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.