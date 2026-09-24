Operational Risk Management in Azerbaijan: Preparing for the Next Stage of Basel III

Azerbaijan’s banking sector is entering a new stage of regulatory development. From January 1, 2027, banks will be required to fully comply with the updated capital and capital adequacy framework introduced by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan as part of its alignment with Basel III standards.

While the current operational risk capital calculation still relies on the Basic Indicator Approach, regulatory developments point toward more advanced, risk-sensitive practices. The Central Bank’s 2025 Regulation on Operational Risk Management already requires banks to establish effective systems for identifying, assessing, monitoring and reporting operational risks, as well as maintaining a comprehensive database of operational risk events.

Why loss data is becoming increasingly important

Under the Basel III Standardised Approach, operational risk capital becomes more closely linked to the scale of a bank’s activities and its historical operational losses. This makes the quality, completeness and depth of loss-event data increasingly important.

For banks, this creates both an opportunity and a challenge. Effective operational risk management can help contain losses and reduce pressure on capital. Weak controls, incomplete data and recurring operational losses, by contrast, can ultimately translate into higher capital requirements.

Building reliable loss statistics cannot be done overnight. Banks therefore need to develop structured operational risk event databases, consistent classification methodologies and transparent control procedures well before new approaches become mandatory.

From risk registers to an integrated management system

A mature Operational Risk Management System should go far beyond maintaining an incident register. It should connect all relevant business units and combine:

operational risk event and loss databases;

risk identification and classification;

Key Risk Indicators and continuous monitoring;

qualitative and quantitative risk assessment;

mitigation and action plans;

management analytics and reporting;

control over data quality and completeness.

Automation becomes critical as these processes grow in complexity. A modern operational risk platform should not simply replace Excel. It should create a unified environment where risk teams and business units can identify events, monitor exposures, control mitigation measures and provide management with up-to-date information for decision-making.

Technology as part of Basel III readiness

Phoenix has extensive experience in automating operational risk management for financial institutions. The Phoenix Operational Risk solution supports the full risk management cycle — from event registration and classification to KRIs, scenario analysis, analytics, reporting and operational risk capital assessment.

The platform can be adapted to a bank’s methodology and regulatory environment, helping institutions develop their operational risk framework while preparing for further evolution of Basel III requirements.

For Azerbaijani banks, the transition toward Basel III is therefore not only a compliance project. It is an opportunity to build a more transparent, data-driven risk management framework — one that strengthens operational resilience, improves capital planning and supports sustainable growth.

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