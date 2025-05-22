ASUS NUC 14 Essential: affordable and efficient mini PC

The official distributor of ASUS NUC mini PCs, ASBIS Azerbaijan, has introduced the ASUS NUC 14 Essential to the market — a new universal series of mini computers designed for everyday use in offices, educational institutions, and integrated solutions. This new generation of mini PCs not only preserves all the advantages of the compact form factor but also improves performance, energy efficiency, and expands connectivity and high-speed data transfer capabilities.

Modern platform based on Intel processors

The latest models of the ASUS NUC 14 Essential series are built on the latest generation of Intel “N” series processors. They are equipped with an Intel Processor N250 with four cores, a clock speed of up to 3.8 GHz, and an integrated graphics controller that allows simultaneous connection of up to three 4K displays.

Key user advantages include improved energy efficiency and reduced heat generation of the new chips. This ensures economical and comfortable operation without excessive fan noise.

Extensive connectivity options

ASUS NUC 14 Essential also stands out with its wide range of I/O ports despite its compact 0.56-liter chassis. Available interfaces include: 5x USB-A (4 of them with 10 Gbps speed), 2x USB-C (10 Gbps, one supporting DisplayPort), full-size DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, 2.5G Ethernet, and a 3.5 mm combo audio jack for headphones with microphone. Wireless connections meet modern standards and include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The mini PCs are delivered as barebone systems that require only the addition of memory (1x DDR5-4800) and M.2 NVMe SSD (Gen3x4). The maximum RAM capacity is up to 16 GB, and SSD capacity — up to 2 TB. Adding these two components to the ASUS NUC is quick and easy, allowing for effortless future upgrades if needed.

Perfect for office and education

Thanks to their compact size and weight of around 0.5 kg, ASUS NUC 14 Essential mini PCs are well-suited for offices and educational institutions. They can be placed on a desk or mounted directly on the back of a monitor — operating quietly, reliably, and requiring significantly less maintenance than larger desktop PCs.

Among the best use cases are office environments, where the powerful processor and fast SSD ensure smooth performance of all popular applications and seamless multitasking.

These computers are also ideal for educational institutions, helping reduce costs, simplify integration, and at the same time provide students with a modern platform.

Another effective use of the ASUS NUC 14 Essential is as digital players for public displays and information kiosks. Their small size allows easy integration into any setup, and their reliability ensures maximum uptime without interruptions.

ASUS NUC 14 Essential models are offered at a recommended retail price from 170 to 245 USD excluding VAT (without memory and SSD).

For details, please contact the official distributor of ASBIS Azerbaijan.