Noventiq Azerbaijan is a winner of 2024 Microsoft Azerbaijan Partner of the Year Award

Interview with Ruslan Mamiev, Business Development Director

— Could you please describe your experience of cooperation with Microsoft in the Azerbaijani market? What were the main stages of this cooperation, and what achievements helped your company reach a new level?

— The collaboration between Noventiq Azerbaijan and Microsoft began when we started providing Microsoft licenses in Azerbaijan. Since then, we have expanded our range of services by strengthening our technical team and offering professional services from Microsoft technology experts. This transformation has enabled us not only to offer high-quality Microsoft solutions and the best possible conditions for our customers, but also to assist public and private organizations in Azerbaijan in making the most of these products and services, increasing the efficiency and competitiveness of their internal operations.

— Based on your experience with Microsoft products, what trends and changes do you anticipate seeing in the Azerbaijani market over the next few years?

— Based on our predictions, Microsoft’s products will have a significant impact on the development of technology in Azerbaijan in the near future. This will particularly affect large companies, as they will begin to incorporate advanced technologies and artificial intelligence into their operations. These changes will enhance their ability to adapt and innovate, allowing them to strengthen their market position.

— Could you tell us about the journey that led to the company receiving this award? What made Noventiq Azerbaijan «Partner of the Year»?

— The2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award is the result of our hard work and dedication to providing excellent customer service. We have implemented several innovative projects that have received high praise from Microsoft. These accomplishments have allowed us to stand out among our partners and be awarded the title of «Partner of the Year».

— What are the main benefits of Noventiq Azerbaijan as a Microsoft partner?

— Our main advantage is providing personalized solutions for each client. We start by selecting and implementing the right solution, and then provide support at all stages of the project. We also bring in global technical expertise to form teams of highly skilled specialists who can solve complex problems in the market. This ensures our success and makes us a reliable Microsoft partner.

— What challenges did you face to receive this award, and how did your team overcome them?

— Noventiq Azerbaijan faced several challenges on the way to this award. One major challenge was the initial skepticism of customers regarding new and innovative solutions. This created additional obstacles to implementation. It made us provide a thorough justification for the advantages of our solutions and demonstrated their reliability and effectiveness. We also conducted additional consultations and negotiations to address customer concerns.

In addition, due to rapid technological developments, it was necessary for us to continuously update our knowledge and skills. This required active learning and quick adaptation to new circumstances. Through our efforts, we managed to not only maintain our competitiveness but also effectively respond to changing customer demands. After completing the work, we were able to address the concerns of our customers, successfully adapting to changing circumstances and achieving excellent results. This confirmed our qualifications and dedication.

— How does this award contribute to the corporate IT industry and how will it affect your interaction with existing and potential partners and customers?

— The Microsoft Partner of the Year 2024 award acknowledges our leading position in innovation and service quality in Azerbaijan. This recognition by one of the largest technology companies in the world confirms the trust we have built with our customers and partners. It opens new possibilities for deepening our cooperation with Microsoft and our clients, allowing us to provide more innovative and efficient solutions to meet their current and future needs.

— What are your plans for future development? Do you have any new projects or initiatives to strengthen the partnership in the near future?

— We are actively working to strengthen our partnership with Microsoft and have several important projects in the pipeline. We plan to expand our offer including Microsoft Azure and other cloud-based solutions soon. Although we are already among the leading Microsoft partners in Azerbaijan, we are continuing to expand our product and service offerings.

We will also be launching innovative projects utilizing Microsoft technologies for data storage, machine learning, and analysis. We aim to regularly educate our employees and clients on the latest Microsoft advancements and their applications, ensuring that our services remain relevant and efficient.

— What principles and values do you believe are most important for a successful partnership?

— At Noventiq Azerbaijan, we prioritize creating and maintaining long-term partnerships based on mutual trust, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence. We believe that openness, honesty, and transparency are essential for successful cooperation with our partners, including Microsoft. Our goal is to foster strong and trustworthy relationships that allow us to work together to achieve new heights.