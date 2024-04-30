R.I.S.K. Company announces a paid internship program for individuals interested in the field of Information Security. This internship is for those who consider a career in cybersecurity and offers hands-on experience in both offensive and defensive sides.

Internship Content:

Strong commitment and availability for the entire program period are the main requirements for the candidates. Throughout the internship, our cybersecurity team will support you at every stage, offering valuable feedback to enhance your skills and development.

Requirements:

written and verbal communication skills

analytical thinking and problem-solving skills

ability to explain technical concepts and develop new skills

age interval between 16 and 23

Basic knowledge in:

operating systems like Windows and Linux

cyber attacks and defense methods

scripting and/or programming languages

penetration testing methodologies

networking and system architecture

What we offer:

chance of learning and configuring different security products

conducting both internal and external penetration testing

getting new skills and knowledge in the field of technology and cybersecurity

working on real projects guided by experienced professionals

Applications will be received till May 20th of 2024.

How to apply:

Interested candidates should fill the application form via the following link:

https://forms.gle/H2vUNhJLA4kRRKxS6

Note: Applications received after May 20th will not be considered.